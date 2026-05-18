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IKEA franchiser slashes 850 jobs in cost-cutting drive as consumer spending falls

CFO cites Iran war, rising costs, and need ​to lower prices. Shift to more city-centre locations underway. IKEA has reported two consecutive years of declining sales
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:22 IST
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