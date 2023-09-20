Immense opportunities in Indian ports; not focused on international expansion, says JSW Infra CEO

What acquisition and expansion opportunities are you looking at?

There are immense opportunities. The government still owns about 50 per cent of the Indian port terminal capacity. They want to privatise in a big manner, as they would like to work as a landlord rather than running the port as a business.

It holds a great opportunity for players like us, who are still one of the largest terminal holders in India. And we would like to continue to be part of that growth journey. We keep assessing such opportunities on the bidding side, (looking at) whether it fits into our overall growth strategy, whether the location is good, whether the product segment is good, whether it has facilities for liquid gas, etc. So accordingly we keep on bidding for the terminals, and will continue to do so.

What are some of the ports that you're looking at?

There are public-private partnership projects available today from Haldia, Paradip, Tuticorin, JNPT, Kandla, Goa, Vizag etc. We are assessing the opportunities. We may or may not take them, depending on a number of factors. But we are looking at them.

What about expansion plans internationally?

We have no plans on that front because India is offering such great opportunities. I think our focus largely remains towards India. But if there's any compelling opportunity which ticks all our boxes without impacting our balance sheets too much, we don't mind. We are not averse to it. But then, we are not very focused on it.