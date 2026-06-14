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In most aggressive phase of India expansion; here for long-term market wins: Amazon India head

Kumar emphasised that Amazon is building for the long term and remains committed to sustained investments in India.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 09:43 IST
Business NewsAmazon

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