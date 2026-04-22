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India a strategic market; bullish about our investment commitments: AWS

Since 2020, AWS has powered 200–250 daily live classes of Physics Wallah reaching 98 per cent of India's pin codes with near-zero downtime.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 14:22 IST
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Anthropic India MD Irina Ghose speaking at the Summit.

Anthropic India MD Irina Ghose speaking at the Summit.


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Published 22 April 2026, 14:22 IST
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