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India alleges Pernod withheld Scotch composition, age in effort to pay lower tariffs

Pernod did not disclose composition details of such codes, which it described as RFM (Rich Fruity Malt) and HMW (Heavy Malt Whisky).
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 07:26 IST
AlcoholPernod Ricard

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