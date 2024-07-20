Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q1 net profit jumps 81% in April-June

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Saturday its net profit for the April-June quarter jumped 81% from a year earlier, helped by a one-time gain from the divestment of a stake in its general insurance arm.

The private lender's standalone net profit, excluding subsidiaries, rose to Rs 6.25 thousand crore ($747 million) in the fiscal first quarter, from Rs 3.452 thousand crore rupees in the same period last year.

That was sharply higher than analyst estimates of Rs 3.757 thousand crore, according to LSEG data.

Kotak said it recorded "exceptional" income of Rs 3.52 thousand crore during the quarter after completing the divestment of a 70% stake in its subsidiary, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company, to Zurich Insurance Company in June.

Kotak's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid out, increased 10 per cent on-year to Rs 6.842 thousand crore.