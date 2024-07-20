Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q1 net profit jumps 81% in April-June

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Saturday its net profit for the April-June quarter jumped 81% from a year earlier, helped by a one-time gain from the divestment of a stake in its general insurance arm.
The private lender's standalone net profit, excluding subsidiaries, rose to Rs 6.25 thousand crore ($747 million) in the fiscal first quarter, from Rs 3.452 thousand crore rupees in the same period last year.
That was sharply higher than analyst estimates of Rs 3.757 thousand crore, according to LSEG data.
Kotak said it recorded "exceptional" income of Rs 3.52 thousand crore during the quarter after completing the divestment of a 70% stake in its subsidiary, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company, to Zurich Insurance Company in June.
Kotak's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid out, increased 10 per cent on-year to Rs 6.842 thousand crore.
Its net interest margin (NIM), a key gauge of profitability for banks, shrank to 5.02 per cent in the quarter from 5.57 per cent in the same period last year, and was also lower than the 5.28 per cent of the January-March quarter.
Indian banks have consistently seen healthy demand for loans as economic growth has been strong and urban consumption demand is high. Banks are trying to raise deposits to fund the credit growth, which has weighed on their margins.
The private lender's loans rose 20 per cent in the quarter, while deposits were up 21 per cent.
Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio, a key gauge of lenders' asset quality, was at 1.39 per cent at the end of June, flat to the prior three months.
Published 20 July 2024, 10:26 IST