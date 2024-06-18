India largest market for Nestle's Maggi worldwide, 2nd biggest for KitKat

New Delhi: India has become the largest market for Nestle globally for its instant noodles and soup brand Maggi and the second largest for chocolate wafer brand KitKat, according to the latest annual report of its local subsidiary.

Besides, the India market with a high double-digit growth has become one of the fastest growing markets for Nestle, it added.

"Penetration, premiumisation and innovation, combined with disciplined resource allocation, have been key in driving business, making your company one of the fastest growing markets for Nestle globally," said Nestle India's annual report for 2023-24.