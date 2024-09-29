India leads on world AI stage in talent and domain skills: Nasscom chief Sindhu Gangadharan

New Delhi: India leads on world AI stage in talent and domain skills, placing it on a strong footing in transformative era of Artificial Intelligence, Nasscom's new chairperson Sindhu Gangadharan has said, asserting this is "the best time to be in India" particularly for those in the technology sector.

In a wide-ranging interview to PTI, Gangadharan touched upon several key issues -- from the importance of mental and social well-being at workplace to economic impact of AI and GenAI -- and sought to assuage concerns around artificial intelligence (AI) displacing jobs.

She stressed on the need for organisations to attach high priority to mental and physical well-being of their workforces and make it part of their organisational culture, through policies, practices and interest groups.