India plans new shipping firm to capture revenue from growing trade

New Delhi: India plans to set up a new shipping company to expand its fleet by at least 1,000 ships in the next decade, as Asia's third-largest economy seeks a bigger chunk of revenue from surging trade, two government officials said.

The country is spending billions of dollars to refurbish infrastructure in its race to become a world-class manufacturer with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won a third term this week, aiming for it to be a developed nation by 2047.

The yet-to-be-named firm will be jointly owned by state-run companies in the oil, gas and fertiliser industries, which would provide it with business, along with the state-run Shipping Corporation of India and foreign companies.