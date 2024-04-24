Sebi queries global funds on Adani stocks manipulation

India’s capital markets regulator has asked a clutch of global funds to defend themselves against allegations of improper disclosures and market manipulation relating to trading of Adani Group stocks, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or Sebi, has taken this action against two separate groups of foreign portfolio investors. The group facing market manipulation allegations are suspected to have shorted stocks in firms led by billionaire Gautam Adani after getting wind that a short seller report would be published soon, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are not public. The people did not name the funds.

The short seller report in question, from US-based Hindenburg Research, sliced off over $100 billion in market value for the Adani Group soon after it was published in January 2023.