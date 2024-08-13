Home
Indian baby products retailer FirstCry jumps 40% in debut trade

Reuters
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 10:51 IST

Bengaluru: Shares of Indian baby products retailer FirstCry debuted 40 per cent higher in pre-open trade on Tuesday as investors bet on the booming child care market in the world's most populous country.

The stock listed at Rs 651 on the National Stock Exchange of India, compared with an offer price of 465 rupees.

FirstCry's $501 million (Rs 4,206 crore) public float garnered bids worth $3.36 billion (Rs 28,212 crore) last week.

The company is India's first pure-play baby products and childcare retailer to go public.

Published 13 August 2024, 10:51 IST
