Indian carmakers post SUV-led June sales growth amid heat waves

Bengaluru: Carmakers Mahindra & Mahindra and the Indian units of Toyota Motor Corp and Kia Motor reported higher car sales in June, boosted by demand for sports utility vehicles (SUV) even as heat waves weighed on purchase decisions.

Each month, automobile makers in India release wholesale numbers, or vehicle sales, to dealers. The sales numbers are seen as a key indicator of private consumption in India. The auto sector contributes around 7 per cent to the country's economy.

According to monthly data from automakers released on Monday, Mahindra's total car sales grew 11.2 per cent year-on-year, missing brokerage Nomura's 16 per cent estimate and Jefferies' 18 per cent estimate. This is Mahindra's slowest monthly sales growth since March.