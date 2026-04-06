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Indian IT firms face subdued fourth quarter as war, AI concerns persist; weak rupee helps earnings

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCLTech and ​other software services exporters are due to report fourth quarter results starting April 9.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:43 IST

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