Indian Oil opens its first EV battery swapping station in Kolkata

IOC director (marketing) V Satish Kumar said, 'The battery-swapping technology presents a significant opportunity for promoting sustainable electric mobility solutions. This facility is expected to play a pivotal role in the adoption of EVs and spearhead energy transition in eastern India.' In the coming months, IOC, in association with Sun Mobility, will install more battery-swapping facilities at its retail outlets, allowing drivers to access its convenient and efficient solution to quickly swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones.