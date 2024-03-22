India's budget airline IndiGo nears decision on widebody jets

IndiGo has repeatedly toyed with the idea of introducing long-haul services to tap the growing pool of affluent Indians flying further afield to places such as the UK and Europe. The low-cost carrier currently operates two Boeing Co. 777s leased from Turkish Airlines to Istanbul and has otherwise built its fleet around single-aisle jets made up almost entirely of Airbus planes.

The airline is already one of Airbus’s largest customers after placing a record-breaking order for 500 A320neo family aircraft last summer. IndiGo now has a backlog of around 1,000 aircraft.

Representatives from Indigo and Airbus declined to comment.

Founded in 2005, IndiGo now operates more than 2,000 flights a day to 118 destinations. In 2023, it became one of just a few airlines that transport more 100 million passengers a year, a number it plans to double by the end of the decade.

Branching out into long-haul operations is not without risk for budget airlines. In the past, carriers including Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, AirAsia X and WOW Air have struggled to make the business case work.