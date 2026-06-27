India's Kotak Bank CEO Vaswani to step down for personal reasons

<p><a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kotak-bank">Kotak Mahindra Bank </a>said on Saturday its CEO and managing director, Ashok Vaswani, will not seek reappointment after his term ends on December 31, 2026 for personal reasons, prompting India's fourth-largest private lender to begin a search for a successor.</p><p>The bank said the process will be completed within applicable regulatory timelines. Vaswani, a former Barclays and Citigroup banker, took charge as <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ceo">CEO</a> on 1 January, 2024. The succession process comes as Kotak Mahindra Bank is emerging from a period of regulatory scrutiny and looking to accelerate growth.</p>.Kotak Mahindra Bank to buy Deutsche's India retail business in 45 billion-rupee deal.<p>The bank is aiming to become India's third-largest private lender by after-tax profit, Vaswani told <em>Reuters</em> in an interview earlier this month. Kotak Mahindra reported a 13 per cent rise in its net profit to 40.27 billion rupees in the fourth-quarter of 2025-26, helped by stronger lending growth and lower provisions.</p>