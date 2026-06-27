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India's Kotak Bank CEO Vaswani to step down for personal reasons

The bank said the process will be completed within applicable regulatory timelines.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 12:50 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 12:50 IST
Business NewsCEOKotak Bankbank

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