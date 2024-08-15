IndiGo aims to have over 1,000 women pilots in its workforce in 1 year

New Delhi: IndiGo aims to increase the number of women pilots in its workforce to over 1,000 in the next year as the country's largest airline steers ahead with efforts to boost diversity and inclusivity.

The airline, which is expanding its fleet and network, currently, has over 800 women pilots.

Sukhjit S Pasricha, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at IndiGo, said the airline is driving inclusiveness in a big way by working in every area, including among engineering and flying staff.