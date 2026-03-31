<p>New Delhi: The country's largest airline <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo</a> on Tuesday announced the appointment of former British Airways chief William Walsh as new CEO.</p><p>Walsh, an airline industry veteran, is currently the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).</p><p>Announcing the appointment of Walsh as the CEO, subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo, in a release, said his tenure at IATA comes to a close on July 31 and is expected to join no later than August 3.</p>.Man attempts to open emergency door on IndiGo flight, says he was possessed.<p>The announcement comes less than three weeks after the sudden exit of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.</p><p>Walsh, popularly known as Willie, was formerly CEO of British Airways and IAG (International Airlines Group, a holding company, which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling).</p><p>"As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo.</p><p>"He is an iconic and accomplished aviation leader, and brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values-driven leadership, making him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth," IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said.</p>