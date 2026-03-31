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IndiGo appoints William Walsh as new CEO

Walsh, an airline industry veteran, is currently the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:25 IST
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