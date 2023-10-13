IndiGo co-founder Gangwal in talks to buy 'sizable' stake in SpiceJet

Gangwal and his wife Shobha Gangwal hold 13.23 per cent and 2.99 per cent, respectively, in IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation, as of June-end, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust holds a 13.5 per cent stake, according to exchange data.