IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal raises $820 million in block sale

A co-founder of India’s biggest airline IndiGo raised about $820 million from selling part of his holding, in the largest block equity sale in the country since 2019.

Rakesh Gangwal sold 22.5 million shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the owner of Indigo, at Rs 3,015.10 per share, according to the terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.

The number of shares on sale was increased from the 12.75 million initially expected and the final price was above the floor indication of Rs 2,925 each.