Indigo explores new horizons in pursuit of business prudence

Having established its dominance in the Indian skies, InterGlobe Aviation-owned budget carrier Indigo, is spreading its wings for new international destinations. It has already clocked the highest number of international flights taken out by an Indian carrier, ahead of Tata Group’s Air India. In the post-earning conference call the airline announced plans to take the share of international routes in its portfolio to 30 per cent by end-FY24, from the present 23 per cent. However, more than this expansion plan, what has caught public attention is its unorthodox choice of destinations and therein lies its sharp business bet.