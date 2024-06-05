IndiGo looking at various options for financing wide-body planes

New Delhi: IndiGo is looking at various financing options for the wide-body planes that are expected to join the airline's fleet in 2027.

Speaking at a session at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 here, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Wednesday said having a strong balance sheet is an asset.

In April, IndiGo announced placing a firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft and also the option to buy 70 more such planes.