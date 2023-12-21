JOIN US
Homebusinesscompanies

IndiGo pays Rs 20 lakh penalty to DGCA over 4 tail strikes

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had in July issued a showcause notice to the company alleging four tail strikes on IndiGo's A321 aircraft and subsequently imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh, InterGlobe aviation said in a regulatory filing.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 16:00 IST

Mumbai: InterGlobe aviation -- the parent company of IndiGo -- said on Thursday that it has paid Rs 20 lakh towards revised penalty to the aviation safety regulator DGCA for four tail strikes involving some of its aircraft.

'The company had filed an appeal against the said (Rs 30 lakh penalty) order. DGCA considered submissions made by the company in support of the appeal and revised the penalty to Rs 20-lakh vide its order dated October 13, 2023, to be paid within 30 days of the order,' the company said in the filing.

Accordingly, the penalty was paid on November 9, InterGlobe Aviation said.

