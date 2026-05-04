IndiGo's Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra resigns

<p>New Delhi: IndiGo's Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra on Monday resigned to pursue opportunities outside the airline.</p>.<p>Malhotra will step down from his position and be relieved of his duties effective at the close of business hours on July 3, IndiGo said in a regulatory filing.</p>.IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after passenger falls unconscious onboard.<p>He is part of the leadership team at the country's largest airline, which has seen top deck changes in recent times.</p>.<p>"After careful reflection on my career and my next professional and personal phase, and further to our discussions, I have decided to step down from the position of Head of Global Sales," Malhotra said in his resignation letter addressed to IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia.</p>.<p>According to the filing, Malhotra has tendered his resignation to pursue opportunities outside the company.</p>.<p>On March 31, IndiGo announced the appointment of William Walsh, a pilot and current chief of the global airline grouping IATA, as its next CEO.</p>.IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after passenger falls unconscious onboard.<p>The announcement came less than three weeks after the sudden exit of Pieter Elbers against the backdrop of massive operational disruptions at the airline in December last year.</p>.<p>And on March 23, IndiGo announced the appointment of former Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh as its Chief Strategy Officer. </p>