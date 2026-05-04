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IndiGo's Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra resigns

According to the filing, Malhotra has tendered his resignation to pursue opportunities outside the company.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 09:45 IST
Business NewsIndigocompanies

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