IndiGo's net profit drops by 11.7%, a first in seven quarters

Bengaluru: The profit after tax (PAT) of India’s biggest airline in terms of market share, fell by 11.7% year-on-year (YoY), in the first quarter of FY25, on account of rising leasing costs it has been incurring, with rising traffic on one side and grounding of many of Airbus A320neo aircraft, on account of their malfunction Pratt & Whitney engines, on the other, pushing it to fall back on a leased aircraft.

In a post-earnings media briefing on Friday, IndiGo's Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Negi said "Aircraft on ground remains at mid-70s." The airline has been increasingly depending on leased aircraft for its operations in a bid to meet the soaring demand in the fastest growing aviation market. The airline saw an over three-fold increase in its aircraft leasing costs going up to Rs 624 crore, coupled with a depreciating rupee making for a foreign exchange loss of 149.5% of Rs 57.5 crore.

According to the stock exchange filing, the capitalised operating lease liability, as of June 30, 2024, stood at Rs 44,957 crore. The total debt, including the capitalised operating lease liability, was Rs 52,526 crore.