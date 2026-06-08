Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka joins Cars24 board as independent director

<p>Bengaluru: Infosys Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka has been appointed as an independent director on the board of used-car marketplace Cars24. </p><p>"This is a meaningful moment for me personally and for the company," Cars24 cofounder Ruchit Agarwal said in a post on LinkedIn.</p><p>Agarwal first met Jayesh in 2004, and he had just finished CA, moved to Bengaluru from a small city and joined Infosys as an analyst. "Everything felt too big. You look around for people you want to be like. The Infosys finance team had a few. Jayesh was one of them. I was nowhere near Jayesh's orbit. But in organisations like that, you quickly figure out who people rely on when things actually matter. His name came up often. I knew it well before I ever had a reason to. Two decades later, he is joining the board of a company I helped build," he said, adding the timing could not be better either.</p>.Infosys expands partnership with DNB Bank to modernise financial crime operations.<p>Cars24 is not a transaction business. We are building the rails for how people buy, sell, finance and own their cars across India, UAE and Australia. We are creating a category. To do that at scale, across multiple markets, heading toward public markets, you need people in the room who have been through that before, he added.</p><p>Sanghrajka has been a member of Cars24 Audit Committee for four years, and has chaired its meetings on multiple occasions. </p>