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Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka joins Cars24 board as independent director

Sanghrajka has been a member of Cars24 Audit Committee for four years, and has chaired its meetings on multiple occasions.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 17:04 IST
InfosysCARS24

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