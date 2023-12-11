Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy resigns; Sanghrajka to succeed

Infosys said on Monday Nilanjan Roy has resigned as its finance chief and would be succeeded by insider Jayesh Sanghrajka.

Roy, who joined Infosys from Bharti Airtel and has been the IT services provider's chief financial officer since March 2019, decided to step down to pursue his "personal aspirations" outside of the company, it said in a statement.

Sanghrajka, whose appointment is effective April 1, 2024, has spent more than 18 years at the IT services provider in two stints and has been the deputy CFO of Infosys Group since 2015.

Infosys' American Depository Receipts (ADRs) fell as much as 3.2 per cent to $17.33 apiece, reacting to the development.