Infosys expands partnership with DNB Bank to modernise financial crime operations

<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Infosys announced, on Tuesday, expansion of its partnership with DNB Bank, Norway’s largest bank, to modernise its Financial Crime (FinCrime) operations using the NICE Actimize X-Sight Enterprise platform. </p><p>Through this engagement, Infosys will help DNB transform fragmented, legacy systems into a unified, intelligence-driven, cloud-native platform that enhances risk insights, improves detection accuracy, and strengthens multi-jurisdiction regulatory compliance, the IT services firm said.</p>.Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay for FY26 increases by 2.45% to Rs 82.6 crore.<p>Infosys said it will implement the NICE Actimize X-Sight platform, a scalable system that supports data integration, advanced analytics, and intelligent automation. It will integrate X-Sight’s key solutions for anti-money laundering and fraud, providing DNB with a holistic view of customer risk visibility and enhancing the detection of complex and evolving financial crime patterns.</p><p>Elin Sandnes, COO and Group Executive Vice President Technology & Services, DNB, said, “Protecting customers and the integrity of the financial system requires us to continuously raise the bar on detection and investigation. By working closely with Infosys and leveraging NICE Actimize’s X‑Sight Enterprise platform, we are enhancing our ability to detect, investigate, and prevent complex financial crime more effectively, while supporting our long‑term digital transformation and regulatory compliance objectives.”</p><p>Craig Costigan, Chief Executive Officer, NICE Actimize, said, financial institutions globally are seeking more intelligent, cloud‑native approaches to combat evolving financial crime. "Through this collaboration with Infosys, our X‑Sight Enterprise platform’s AI-driven capabilities will help protect DNB and its customers from growing fraud and financial crimes, while boosting operational efficiency and reducing costs," he said.</p><p>Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, Infosys, said, “Legacy systems are struggling to keep pace with the rapid evolution of financial crime. By consolidating anti‑money laundering and fraud capabilities onto an AI‑enabled enterprise cloud platform, we’re helping DNB Bank ASA move from fragmented controls to a unified, intelligence‑led operating model."</p><p>"This allows the bank to detect earlier, investigate smarter, and respond with greater consistency across jurisdictions. This modernisation programme reinforces our role as the strategic system integration and transformation lead, bringing intelligent operations to unlock AI value at scale across monitoring, detection, and investigations.”</p>