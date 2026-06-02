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Infosys expands partnership with DNB Bank to modernise financial crime operations

Infosys said it will implement the NICE Actimize X-Sight platform, a scalable system that supports data integration, advanced analytics, and intelligent automation.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 14:52 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 14:52 IST
Business NewsInfosysDNB

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