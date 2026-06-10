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'Infosys expects net positive benefit due to AI over medium–long term'

The first quarter of this fiscal is unlikely to exhibit similar strength sequentially as seen in Q1 of the last few years.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 15:12 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsInfosys

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