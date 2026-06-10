'Infosys expects net positive benefit due to AI over medium–long term'

<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Infosys expects net positive benefit due to AI over the medium–long term, said JM Financial. The brokerage recently met with the company for an update on its business outlook and estimated revenue guidance for FY27 at 1.5-3.5 per cent.<br><br>The first quarter of this fiscal is unlikely to exhibit similar strength sequentially as seen in Q1 of the last few years, largely due to slower volume pickup and a decent Q4FY26 base. However, seasonality remains in the first half versus the second half of the year, and Infosys would perform better in H1 than H2.</p>.Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka joins Cars24 board as independent director.<p>Infosys indicated an impact on FY27E revenue of 75–100bps due to one large European manufacturing client and further impact due to onsite reduction of 75–100bps—both factored in the revenue guidance. FY27E margin guidance remains unchanged at 20–22 per cent. "There is a 70bps impact on margins due to the Stratus, Optimum and Versent acquisitions on a full-year annualised basis post-closure. Versent is not closed, and wage hikes are not yet decided," JM Financial noted.<br><br>The brokerage also said that overall market sentiment in BFSI remains positive, resulting in continued consumer spending across US banking, capital markets and Europe. Demand environment remains constructive, supported by a strong, large deal pipeline in the EURS segment. Clients are operating amid continued uncertainty from supply chain disruptions, geopolitical conflict and shifting trade policy on the Retail vertical, while the overall environment stays cautious in the Communication vertical amid macro uncertainty and margin pressure for clients, JM Financial said in the note.<br><br>In Q4FY26, Infosys posted a 20.87 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8,501 crore. The company had posted Rs 7,033 crore net profit in the year-ago period. The company has guided for revenue growth of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms for FY27, and an operating margin of 20 per cent to 22 per cent.</p>