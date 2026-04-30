<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based IT services company Infosys has appointed Nitin Paranjpe as non-executive Vice-Chairman of its Board with immediate effect.</p><p>The company in a release said the appointment recognises Paranjpe's contribution to the Board. He brings extensive experience including as non-executive Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Ltd and non-executive Vice Chairman of Heineken NV.</p><p>As the Vice Chairman, he will support the Chairman in guiding the Board and strategic agenda.</p>.Infosys ranks No. 1 on LinkedIn's Top Companies 2026 list; Accenture, Amazon next.<p>“We are delighted to have Nitin in this position,” said Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the Board, Infosys. “His expertise has already made a significant impact on the Board, and we look forward to his continued leadership in this expanded role. I will continue as the Chairman of the Board as long as necessary and there is no plan for a chairman transition," he added.</p><p>Also, the IT firm said it reclassified Shreyas Shibulal and his wife Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal as public shareholders from the promoter category upon their request. Shreyas is the son of S D Shibulal, one of the co-founders of Infosys.</p><p>In a filing, the company said that the applicants together held about 0.56% of the equity share capital of the firm as on April 30, 2026.</p>