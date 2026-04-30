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Infosys names Nitin Paranjpe as non-executive vice chairman

Nilekani says no plan for a chairman transition
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 17:43 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 17:43 IST
Business NewsInfosys

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