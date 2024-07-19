Infosys shares jump nearly 5%; market valuation jumps by Rs 20,843 cr after earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Infosys climbed nearly 5 per cent in morning trade on Friday, a day after the IT major reported a 7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the April-June quarter and raised its growth outlook for the current financial year.

The stock jumped 4.76 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,843 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 4.88 per cent to Rs 1,844 -- its 52-week high.

The company's market valuation rallied Rs 20,843.19 crore to Rs 7,51,247.27 crore during the morning trade.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

IT major Infosys on Thursday reported a 7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,368 crore in the April-June quarter and raised its growth outlook for the current financial year, signalling an improvement in the IT segment.