Infosys shares settle nearly 2 pc higher; market valuation jumps by Rs 13,992 cr after earnings

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

IT major Infosys on Thursday reported a 7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,368 crore in the April-June quarter and raised its growth outlook for the current financial year, signalling an improvement in the IT segment.

With improvement in business, Infosys has shared plans to hire 15,000-20,000 freshers depending on the growth during the year.

The company has been reporting continuous decline in headcount since March 2023 quarter.

In the year-ago period, the company clocked a profit of Rs 5,945 crore, according to a BSE filing.

"Infosys' Q1 numbers on all parameters have beaten market expectations," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The consolidated revenue of Infosys increased by 3.6 per cent to Rs 39,315 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 37,933 crore a year ago.

For the current fiscal year, the company raised its revenue growth guidance to 3-4 per cent in constant currency terms from 1-3 per cent predicted earlier.