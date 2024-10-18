Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Infosys shares tumble 4.50% post earnings announcement

The company's market valuation eroded by Rs 31,327.94 crore to Rs 7,86,437.37 crore during the morning trade.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 07:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 07:49 IST
Business NewsShare MarketStock marketBSENSEInfosys

Follow us on :

Follow Us