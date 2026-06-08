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Innefu Labs raises $30 million in funding from Panthera Growth Partners

The capital injection, completed through a combination of primary and secondary transactions from Panthera’s second fund, positions Innefu for an IPO
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:44 IST
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