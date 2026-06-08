Innefu Labs raises $30 million in funding from Panthera Growth Partners

<p>Bengaluru: Innefu Labs, an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI-driven</a> company specialising in national and cybersecurity, has raised $30 million from Panthera Growth Partners. Founded in 2010 by Tarun Wig and Abhishek Sharma, the company has been at the forefront of creating indigenous platforms and multi-modal fusion systems currently deployed across defence, intelligence, law enforcement, revenue intelligence, and large enterprise clients.<br><br>The capital injection, completed through a combination of primary and secondary transactions from Panthera’s second fund, positions Innefu for an IPO and accelerates its push into international markets after Innefu’s initial successful forays in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.<br><br>The proceeds will fund Innefu's next phase of scaling and global expansion, alongside deep-tech R&D anchored in its AI-first, sovereign capabilities. This includes advancing its proprietary Agentic AI platform, establishing a dedicated Physical AI (robotics) wing, and developing sovereign AI infrastructure with secure, domain-specialised language models built for high-trust environments, the company added.</p>.Nandan Nilekani-backed Fundamentum launches tech investment platform with Rs 3,000 cr corpus.<p><br>Tarun Wig, Co-Founder and CEO of Innefu Labs, said, "When we started Innefu, our vision was clear: India should never have to depend on external technologies to secure its people, its institutions, or its digital future. We now intend to scale our innovations faster, deepen our investments in advanced AI, and further enhance our autonomous decision-support systems. We believe the next wave of technological leadership will belong to nations that own their intelligence capabilities, and Innefu is committed to ensuring that India stands at the forefront of that transformation."<br><br>Abhishek Sharma, Co-Founder and CTO of Innefu Labs, said, "This funding accelerates our next chapter: advancing our Agentic AI capabilities, venturing into Physical AI and robotics, and expanding globally, building the full sovereign AI stack that high-trust environments demand."<br><br>Panthera’s second fund, backed by institutional investors from India, the European Union, and the US, focuses on growth-stage companies with established product-market fit, deploying an average capital allocation of $20 million per company across India and Southeast Asia. </p>