INOX India IPO subscribed seven times on day two of offer

New Delhi: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of cryogenic tank maker INOX India was subscribed seven times on day two of subscription on Friday.

The Rs 1,459.32 crore initial share sale received bids for 10,94,94,440 shares against 1,54,77,670 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 13.73 times while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 8.17 times subscription. The part for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed by 17 per cent.

The INOX India IPO was subscribed 2.78 times on the first day of subscription on Thursday.

The IPO of up to 2,21,10,955 equity shares has a price range of Rs 627-660 a share.

Inox India Ltd on Wednesday collected Rs 438 crore from anchor investors.