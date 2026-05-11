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Interio by Godrej bets big on India’s GCC surge

According to PIB data, as of May 2026, India hosts over 2,117 GCCs operating around 3,728 units and employing more than 2.3 million professionals. The ecosystem generates nearly $100 billion in revenue.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 07:19 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 07:19 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGodrej

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