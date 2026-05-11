<p>Bengaluru: Enthused by the spurt in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, Interio by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/godrej">Godrej </a>is looking to expand its services to 500 such facilities in the next 1-2 years, from the current 100-110 GCCs it serves.</p><p>“GCCs present a significant growth opportunity, similar to what the IT and ITeS sectors offered earlier. We have created a specialised portfolio for GCCs, including a concept called the ‘Social Office’, which is very different from traditional office setups,” said Swapneel Nagarkar, Business Head and Executive Vice-President, Interio by Godrej.</p><p>Suggesting that post-pandemic employees prefer flexible and collaborative work environments, he said the furniture and interiors major now offers reconfigurable spaces instead of fixed cubicles, including tables that convert into meeting areas, discussion pods, lounge setups, and acoustically isolated spaces.</p><p>According to PIB data, as of May 2026, India hosts over 2,117 GCCs operating around 3,728 units and employing more than 2.3 million professionals. The ecosystem generates nearly $100 billion in revenue.</p>.Over 1,200 global capability centres embed AI and machine learning capabilities.<p>“Apart from GCCs, we also cater to Indian corporates, the education sector, and healthcare. We are especially focusing on international schools, colleges, and healthcare infrastructure,” Nagarkar told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>The company is also selectively working on airport projects. “Many new airports already feature our seating and office furniture. This segment will continue to grow,” he said.</p><p>Interio by Godrej operates across both B2B and B2C segments. “Last year, we did Rs 4,000 crore of total business, growing at about 15 per cent,” Nagarkar said, adding that the business mix stands at 70:30 between B2B and B2C, respectively.</p><p>“Product-wise, both B2B and B2C have been strong — Rs 1,200 crore from B2B products and Rs 1,100 crore from B2C products. The 70:30 split comes because B2B now demands complete solutions — clients want complete interiors, not just products,” he explained.</p><p>B2B products include office and institutional furniture such as workstations, chairs, desks, and storage, while B2C products cater to homes and kitchens.</p><p>Focusing on B2C, the company follows an omnichannel strategy spanning company stores, franchise stores, and channel partners. It currently operates around 60-70 company stores, about 100 franchise stores, and around 600 channel partners across the country.</p><p>“In the coming years, we plan to significantly ramp up our retail presence, adding around 300 stores across all formats, especially in Tier-2 and 3 cities and Southern regions of India,” he said.</p><p>According to available data, India’s furniture market is estimated at over Rs 1.2 lakh-1.3 lakh crore, with the organised segment accounting for 10-15 per cent.</p><p>Interio by Godrej is eyeing 15-20 per cent growth. “In a two-year period, with 20 per cent growth, we would be in the range of around Rs 5,500-6,000 crore as a complete division, including both B2B and B2C,” Nagarkar said.</p><p>The company also plans to strengthen its Karnataka presence. “We plan to add 10-12 new showrooms, 35-40 channel partners, and 50-60 retailers in the next 1-2 years, aiming to increase market share to 20-22 per cent in the state,” he said.</p><p>Over the last 4-5 years, Interio by Godrej has invested around Rs 500 crore in backend manufacturing and modernisation, and plans to invest another Rs 200-250 crore in stores and retail expansion over the next 1-2 years.</p>