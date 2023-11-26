IOC, GAIL fined for second straight quarter for failing to meet listing norms

In its filing, IOC said it has informed the BSE and NSE that 'being a government company, the power to appoint directors (including independent directors) vests with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Government of India and hence the non-appointment of women independent director on the Board during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was not due to any negligence / fault by the company.' IOC said it "should not be held liable to pay the fines and the same should be waived-off."