<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based property developer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/dhcup2022/team/puravankara">Puravankara Limited</a> is witnessing a huge surge in enquiries from non-resident Indians in West Asia for investment opportunities in real estate in India ever since the Iran war broke out, a top company official said.</p><p>“In the last 23 days, our sales office in West Asia has seen a 50-60 per cent increase in daily enquiries from our customers who are looking to invest back in India due to security reasons. "We are getting more than 200 calls every day from customers looking to invest in India," said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited.</p><p>He said the company sold 40 per cent more than expected houses at its recently launched property in Mumbai. </p><p>The company will also take a look at increasing prices of its properties after taking into account the price rise in various construction materials due to war in West Asia. “The price hike is under review and we will take a call as and when necessary,” he said.</p>.Real estate trends that are here to stay | Amanda Joy Puravankara Shares Insights.<p>Puravankara said the company can sustain a rise in the prices of crude oil up to 93 dollars per barrel and anything above that will impact margins.</p><p><strong>Unveils 30 new projects</strong></p><p>The company also unveiled a portfolio of 30 projects across South India and Mumbai with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 55,000 crore in the next 24 months. The planned pipeline comprises nearly 51.14 million square feet of developable area. </p><p>Out of 30 projects, a significant number are already in the approval stage, while the remaining are in the design stage, with approvals set to be initiated shortly, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited said.</p><p>“We are entering this phase with a clear execution roadmap that is stronger, more agile and future-ready,” he said.</p><p>Puravankara said the company would be spending a capital expenditure of Rs 18,000 crore on the new projects.</p><p>Sasalu added that the company is witnessing a temporary shortage of construction workers who have gone back to their natives due to upcoming elections in four states.</p><p>As part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations, the company is planning to plant 1 million trees by 2030. It is also organising a 10k Run on March 29, during which 10,000 trees will be planted. </p>