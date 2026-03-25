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Iran war impact: Puravankara sees surge in enquires from customers in West Asia

Investors are looking to invest in real estate in India.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 11:43 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 11:43 IST
Business NewsReal EstateWest AsiawarcompaniesPuravankara

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