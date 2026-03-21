Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

IT stocks rally up after Accenture reports strong earnings

For the quarter ended February 2026, Accenture posted revenues of $18 billion, an increase of 8% in US dollars.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 01:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 March 2026, 01:57 IST
Business NewsAccenturecompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us