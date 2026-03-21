<p>Bengaluru: Indian IT stocks on Friday surged nearly 2% after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/accenture">Accenture</a> posted strong revenues and raised its growth guidance. Infosys shares were up 2.78% on Friday and closed at Rs 1,254.60 on the BSE. Wipro and HCLTech shares were up 1.33% and 1.73%, respectively. The country’s largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services, also saw its shares surge and close at Rs 2,390.60, up 1.44% on the BSE.</p>.<p>For the quarter ended February 2026, Accenture posted revenues of $18 billion, an increase of 8% in US dollars, and its operating margin stood at 13.8%, an expansion of 30 basis points. The company’s net income for the quarter stood at $1.86 billion, compared with $1.82 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.</p>.<p>For fiscal 2026, the company now expects full-year revenue growth to be 3-5% in local currency. The company has also raised its full-year free cash flow expectation to be in the range of $10.8 billion to $11.5 billion.</p>.<p>According to analysts, Indian IT firms might also witness a similar growth outlook, and AI will lead to steady growth in the coming quarters.</p>.AI Impact Summit generated Rs 69 cr in revenue against Rs 65 cr expenditure: Centre.<p>Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said the IT sector found support from deep long-term value and the absence of any visible negative impact from AI. “While the consensus remains cautiously optimistic, expectations are that conflict-related risks may ease over the next couple of weeks, allowing market volatility to subside. Buying opportunities are emerging after the massive sell-off this month, though the loss of Qatar’s gas capacity is expected to have an impact on the Indian LNG sector,” he added.</p>.<p>In the February quarter, Accenture’s new bookings were $22.11 billion, an increase of 6% in US dollars. While its consulting new bookings were at $11.33 billion, Managed Services’ new bookings were at $10.78 billion.</p>.<p>Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said they delivered record second-quarter bookings of $22.1 billion, including a record 41 clients with quarterly bookings greater than $100 million, with revenues at the top of the guided range, while continuing to take a significant share in a competitive market.</p>.<p>“We’re accelerating our critical work with clients to scale advanced AI across their enterprise, and we’re seeing strong AI-driven growth. Our new strategic acquisitions will further strengthen our capabilities and expand our scale to help clients create value and achieve AI-based transformation. With our deep client relationships, industry and process expertise, leading and emerging ecosystem partnerships, and unmatched execution strength, we are uniquely positioned to help clients reinvent and capture the significant opportunities ahead,” she said.</p>