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ixigo launches AI-native travel app TARA that plans and manages trips via chat

Instead of navigating filters and multiple screens, users can simply describe their travel intent.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 08:54 IST
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