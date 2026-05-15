ixigo launches AI-native travel app TARA that plans and manages trips via chat

<p>Bengaluru: Travel tech major ixigo has launched a new AI-native version of its app, unveiled at its recent flagship tech event ixigo NEXT, aiming to reimagine travel through conversational and agentic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a>.</p><p><br>Unlike traditional<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/travel"> travel apps </a>that layer AI features on top of existing systems, ixigo says this version is built from the ground up with AI deeply integrated, making the experience more conversational, intuitive, and personalised.</p><p><br>The platform moves beyond transactional booking and aims to function as an intelligent travel companion, helping users discover, decide, and act in one place for flights and hotels, the company said in a statement.<br></p><p>At the centre of the experience is ‘TARA’, ixigo’s multimodal AI assistant. Users can interact with it using voice, text, or tap in English, Hindi, and Hinglish, with more languages coming soon.</p><p><br>Instead of navigating filters and multiple screens, users can simply describe their travel intent. TARA interprets requests and suggests relevant options — from hotels with specific features to planning multi-city itineraries.</p>.Air India embraces AI to enhance ops efficiency, increase revenues, reduce costs. <p><br>According to the company, TARA handles complex intent-based queries and provides real-time support such as flight tracking, cancellations, refunds, weather updates, and airport information including terminals, gates, and lounges.</p><p><br>The app also introduces Trip Mode, which consolidates all post-booking details into a single view, including boarding passes, gate updates, baggage belt information, and live travel alerts.</p><p><br>ixigo is also introducing agentic AI features, where AI systems perform tasks in the background. This includes sending boarding passes via WhatsApp and enabling users to add them to Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and share them through Digi Yatra for smoother airport processing.</p><p><br>“With the new AI-native version of our app, we are reimagining travel as a conversational, intuitive and deeply personalised experience powered by AI,” said Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, and Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo.<br>The company leadership added that the goal is to move from a booking platform to a fully AI-powered travel experience, where planning and execution happen seamlessly in one place.</p>