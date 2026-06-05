ixigo to acquire majority 54.66% stake in Brevistay

<p>Bengaluru: AI-based travel platform ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) on Friday informed the stock exchanges that its Board has approved the acquisition of a 54.66% stake in Brevistay Hospitality Private Limited for Rs 65.69 crore through a combination of primary and secondary share purchases, subject to the fulfilment of conditions precedent under definitive agreements.</p><p>Upon completion of the transaction, Brevistay will become a subsidiary of ixigo. The company will also have the right to acquire the remaining stake in future, subject to certain agreed conditions.</p><p>The acquisition marks a significant step in ixigo's strategy to strengthen its hotel business and expand its presence in India's accommodation segment. Together, ixigo and Brevistay will have a network of more than 10,000 directly contracted hotels across the country.</p><p>Founded in 2016, Brevistay claims to have built India's largest flexible-stay hotel network. The platform enables both short-duration and overnight hotel bookings through dedicated supply-side and demand-side products, helping hotels maximise occupancy and drive ARR expansion. Its network spans budget, mid-scale, and premium hotels across both Tier-1 cities and Tier 2 and 3 towns in India, and its flexible-duration stays are available across ixigo’s ecosystem.</p>.ixigo launches fully AI-native app with conversational assistant 'TARA'.<p>"Together, we see significant opportunities to leverage technology, AI, and distribution to create a more comprehensive accommodation ecosystem for Indian travellers, while helping our hotel partners maximise utilisation and revenue, targeting a diverse pool of hotel bookers," said ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai and Group Co-CEO Rajnish Kumar.</p><p>“Travellers in India want convenience, choice and flexibility when it comes to hotel bookings, and with ixigo’s AI capabilities and customer-experience focus, we can build a strong network of hotels pan-India that can offer their customers stays across all of ixigo’s platforms,” concluded Prateek Singh, Shubham Agarwal and Nikhil Pathak — the Co-founders of Brevistay.</p>