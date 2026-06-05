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ixigo to acquire majority 54.66% stake in Brevistay

Upon completion of the transaction, Brevistay will become a subsidiary of ixigo. The company will also have the right to acquire the remaining stake in future, subject to certain agreed conditions.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 18:54 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 18:54 IST
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