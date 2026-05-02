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J P Morgan case: Victim made career switch before filing lawsuit; company responds

According to the lawsuit, she is accused of 'coercing her married banker colleague into non-consensual, humiliating sex acts'.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 10:35 IST
World newsBusiness NewsJ P Morgan

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