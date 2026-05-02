<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jp-morgan">J P Morgan</a> executive is facing allegations of sexually abusing a junior. As per a report by <em>Daily Mail</em>, the accuser has claimed that Lorna Hajdini, 37, "used her power to sexually harass and abuse" him. She allegedly "drugged him, and threatened his career".</p><p>According to the lawsuit, she is accused of "coercing her married banker colleague into non-consensual, humiliating sex acts". He also claimed that she drugged him and performed sexual acts against his will. </p>.J P Morgan executive 'sexually, racially abused junior', lawsuit filed by accuser.<p><strong>J P Morgan responds:</strong></p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/lorna-hajdini-case-update-alleged-victim-made-career-move-days-ago-jpmorgan-exec-finally-responds-101777654832443.html">report </a>by the <em>Hindustan Times</em>, J P Morgan has denied all the allegations, and released a statement saying the complainant "declined to provide facts". </p><p>"Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,' said the representative. 'While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations," the statement read. </p><p>After the lawsuit was filed on April 27 at the New York Supreme Court , Lorna Hajdini either deleted or deactivated her LinkedIn account. </p><p>As per a report by The Post, the man who filed the lawsuit left Bregal Sagemount on April 2 -- which is over three weeks before he accused Hajdini of sexually, racially abusing him. </p><p>His formal bosses at Bregal Sagemount mentioned that he worked at the company from October 2020 and "abruptly" left on April 2, 2026.</p>