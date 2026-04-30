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J P Morgan executive 'sexually, racially abused junior', lawsuit filed by accuser

The accuser has claimed that Lorna Hajdini, 37, 'used her power to sexually harass and abuse" him. She allegedly "drugged him, and threatened his career'.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 09:50 IST
World newsBusiness NewsJ P Morgan

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