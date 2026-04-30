<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jp-morgan">J P Morgan </a>executive is facing allegations of sexually abusing a junior. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15776897/JPMorgan-executive-banker-sex-abuse-lawsuit-new-york.html">report </a>by <em>Daily Mail</em>, the accuser has claimed that Lorna Hajdini, 37, "used her power to sexually harass and abuse" him. She allegedly "drugged him, and threatened his career". </p><p>According to the lawsuit, she is accused of "coercing her married banker colleague into non-consensual, humiliating sex acts". </p><p>He also claimed that he was drugged with "roofies" after which she performed sexual acts against his will.</p><p>In the lawsuit he mentioned that it all started in 2024 after Hajdini dropped a pen and while picking it up, touched his calf and said, "Oh, you did play basketball in college? … I love basketball players...", the publication reported. </p>.White House unveils limited edition ‘patriot passport’ bearing Trump's portrait.<p>She allegedly then asked him out for a drink, when he refused, she threatened him. "If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you," she allegedly said. </p><p>In one of the occasions, the woman allegedly made racial remarks and abused him. “You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy," she allegedly said, as per the report. </p><p>The man also claimed that Hajdini showed up to his house and made sexual advancements even after him resisting her, she said, “Do you want to get promoted at year end or not?”. “Do you want a future at J P Morgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this," she said. </p><p>The man in the lawsuit claimed that she ignored him crying and went on to abuse him, and performed oral sex on him. </p><p>“I’m very uncomfortable, please, Lorna, please, I’m begging you,” the man told her, however she laughed off and said, his genitals "did not taste like curry," the publication reported. </p><p>J P Morgan has not yet responded to the lawsuit, however according to the report, a spokesperson from the company has denied the allegations. </p>