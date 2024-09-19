Japan's Icom investigating radio devices carrying its logo after Lebanon blasts

Tokyo: Japanese radio equipment maker Icom Inc said on Thursday that it was investigating the facts regarding news reports that two-way radio devices bearing its logo have exploded in Lebanon.

Hand-held radios used by armed group Hezbollah detonated on Wednesday across Lebanon's south, after similar explosions of the group's pagers the day before. Images of the exploded walkie-talkies showed labels with "ICOM" and "made in Japan."

Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Icom said in a statement that it would release updated information on the matter as it becomes available on its website.