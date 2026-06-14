Jio Platforms breaks into global top 20 in latest WIPO patents rankings; climbs 320 places on coveted chart

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jio">Jio </a>Platforms, the technology arm of Reliance Industries, has entered into the global top 20 in the latest Patent Co-operation Treaty (PCT) rankings released by the <a href="https://www.wipo.int/portal/en/index.html?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23933433325&gbraid=0AAAAABa-DTKc8Ug10xxIeReRWCX1iGjwz&gclid=Cj0KCQjwornRBhCrARIsAON5exFSXnoPfgDk_T4HVQpl7hQDd7vtd4sEfC2LDClXFFItCyPHzc8R_skaAvv3EALw_wcB">World Intellectual Property Organisation</a> (WIPO) recently, a release said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Jio Platforms (JPL) climbed 320 places on the list for the year 2025, making it one of the fastest-rising innovators globally and securing it a place among an elite group of global technology leaders, including Huawei, Samsung, Qualcomm, LG, Panasonic, Nokia, Google, Apple and Microsoft.</p>.<p>With this, JPL has become the only Indian technology innovator to break into the Global Top-20 coveted list.</p>.<p>The report ranks top PCT applicants based on published data, Jio said in the release.</p>.Reliance Jio's Rs 200 'OTT Pass' offers unlimited access to 15 multimedia content apps and more.<p>Jio's patent portfolio focuses sharply on next-generation digital technologies, including 5G, 5G advanced, 6G, artificial intelligence, AI-native networks, cloud-native platforms, intelligent automation, radio access, core network software, edge intelligence, fixed wireless access, network slicing and digital services infrastructure.</p>.<p>Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms noted that the rise of JPL to the global top 20 in the WIPO PCT rankings reflects years of efforts towards transformation into a deep-tech company.</p>.<p>"It demonstrates the velocity of innovation at Jio across multiple advanced technologies, which will continue to grow in the coming years. I would like to dedicate this achievement to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which envisages India to become a creator, owner and exporter of technology to the world," he further said.</p>.<p>He added: "We are proud to contribute to India's journey towards becoming a global deep-tech powerhouse." Jio's 320-rank jump to the 20th place comes in a year when global PCT filings grew by less than one per cent globally.</p>.Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio hires banks for IPO, will raise no new funds: Report.<p>"The WIPO ranking is an important external recognition of Jio Platforms' R&D productivity and intellectual property depth," the company release said, adding it firmly places India-origin innovation in the global technology creation landscape across multiple advanced technologies.</p>.<p>Jio Platforms reported that it has filed 6,817 patents cumulatively as of March 31, 2026. Of these, 2,393 patents have been filed in India and 4,424 across foreign jurisdictions. A total of 1,009 patents have been granted globally, comprising 538 grants in India and 471 in international markets, as per the company. </p>