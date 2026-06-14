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Jio Platforms breaks into global top 20 in latest WIPO patents rankings; climbs 320 places on coveted chart

With this, JPL has become the only Indian technology innovator to break into the Global Top-20 coveted list.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 11:54 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 11:54 IST
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