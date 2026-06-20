Jio Platforms targets India’s Starlink moment with sovereign LEO constellation 

<p>Bengaluru: Jio Platforms is planning to launch a sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and developing ground station infrastructure in India, Managing Director Akash Ambani said on Friday. The move marks Jio’s entry into satellite broadband, a market led globally by operators such as Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb. </p>.<p>Announcing the plan at Reliance Industries’ 49th AGM on Friday, Akash said satellite communications would become the company’s next connectivity focus after terrestrial digital infrastructure. “Jio connected India on the ground. Now, we must connect India from the skies,” he added.</p>.<p>He said the initiative is aimed at extending connectivity to remote villages, island communities and border regions, where terrestrial networks remain difficult to deploy.</p>.<p>Jio plans a dual-track strategy. It will evaluate building a sovereign LEO constellation, while leasing capacity from global satellite providers to accelerate service availability.</p>.<p>The strategy resembles approaches adopted by international satellite broadband operators that combine constellation access with terrestrial infrastructure.</p>.<p>According to Eutelsat, its OneWeb network operates a constellation of LEO satellites and combines satellite capacity with existing communications infrastructure to deliver broadband services across land, sea and air.</p>.<p>Starlink also positions satellite broadband as a way to extend internet access to locations beyond conventional network reach, using LEO satellites and ground infrastructure to provide coverage.</p>.<p>As part of the initiative, Jio is developing ground station infrastructure in India. “These ground stations will support our partner constellations, as well as our own future satellites, creating an end-to-end satellite broadband ecosystem from space to ground,” Akash said.</p>.<p>“With this initiative, Jio is strengthening India’s Atma Nirbharta in space, placing the country firmly on the global satellite broadband services map. All these initiatives show that the best of Jio is yet to come,” he added.</p>.<p>Jio leads the Indian market with 524 million subscribers. Akash said Jio’s 5G user-base crossed 268 million, making it the largest single-country 5G operator outside China, after adding 77 million subscribers during the year. He said the next phase of growth would focus on making JioTrue5G the base for India’s next wave of digital adoption. </p>.<p>“Our dedicated network slicing will enable a new tier of high-performance connectivity for consumers and enterprises. Our cyclic beam-formed cell design significantly enhances coverage and capacity at high-footfall locations. Our target is to migrate all subscribers to 5G by 2030 while advancing India’s leadership position in 6G standards,” he said. </p>.<p>The announcement signals Jio’s intent to build a space-based connectivity layer alongside its telecom and broadband businesses.</p>