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Jio Platforms targets India’s Starlink moment with sovereign LEO constellation 

Jio plans a dual-track strategy. It will evaluate building a sovereign LEO constellation, while leasing capacity from global satellite providers to accelerate service availability.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 23:18 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 23:18 IST
Business NewsJioStarlink

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