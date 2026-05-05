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JLR cuts prices of imported models from Britain by up to Rs 75 lakh in anticipation of India-UK FTA

The key models benefitting from the FTA are Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV, JLR India said in a statement.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:21 IST
Business NewsIndian newsJLR

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