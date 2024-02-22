Joint venture of state-owned RVNL & Salasar lowest bidder for Rs 174 cr transmission project in MP

"RVNL-Salasar JV emerges as the lowest bidder (L1) from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd for construction of 132 KV and 220 KV transmission lines and associated feeder bays on total turnkey basis in eastern MP," RVNL said in the filing.