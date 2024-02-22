JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Joint venture of state-owned RVNL & Salasar lowest bidder for Rs 174 cr transmission project in MP

"RVNL-Salasar JV emerges as the lowest bidder (L1) from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd for construction of 132 KV and 220 KV transmission lines and associated feeder bays on total turnkey basis in eastern MP," RVNL said in the filing.
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 09:07 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A joint venture of state-owned RVNL and Salasar Techno Engineering has emerged as the lowest bidder for a transmission project worth Rs 174 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

In a BSE filing, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) said it holds 51 per cent stake in the JV while Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL) has the remaining 49 per cent stake.

"RVNL-Salasar JV emerges as the lowest bidder (L1) from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd for construction of 132 KV and 220 KV transmission lines and associated feeder bays on total turnkey basis in eastern MP," RVNL said in the filing.

The project is to be executed in 18 months period, RVNL said adding that the size of the order is Rs 173,99,04,310.

RVNL, under Ministry of Railways, ​is involved in project development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure.

STEL is a steel structural manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy and railways.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 February 2024, 09:07 IST)
Business NewsMadhya Pradeshtransmission

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT