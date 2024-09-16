JSW MG Motor, Ashok Leyland & Honda Motorcycle top dealer satisfaction survey

The survey gathered insights from a total sample of 1,377 dealer principals representing around 4,500 outlets across various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and regions.

"The support for buy-back policies on unsold spare parts and the implementation of more dealer-friendly inventory management norms for new vehicles are the critical areas of improvement highlighted by the 2024 survey findings," said C S Vigneshwar, FADA president.

The survey also revealed that after-sales support and business viability remained the primary concerns raised by dealers across all segments.

In the 2W segment, FADA flagged issues such as OEMs not being supportive on buy-back of dead stock of parts and not open to dealer inputs in policy making, as the 'the biggest concerns'.

While 4-wheeler mass market dealers are more satisfied compared to last year, dealer satisfaction in the 2W and CV segments has declined.