JSW MG Motor, Ashok Leyland & Honda Motorcycle top dealer satisfaction survey

Bengaluru: Scoring high on factors like marketing, product and after sales, JSW MG Motor India, Ashok Leyland, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) topped the 4-wheeler (4W), commercial vehicles (CV), and 2-wheeler (2W) mass markets, respectively, in the dealer satisfaction survey (DSS) 2024 run by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
The study, tabled on Monday, has been done in association with Singapore based consulting firm PremonAsia. The evaluation was based on six key factors, viz. marketing, product, sales and order planning, after-sales support, training, and business viability and policy.
The survey gathered insights from a total sample of 1,377 dealer principals representing around 4,500 outlets across various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and regions.
"The support for buy-back policies on unsold spare parts and the implementation of more dealer-friendly inventory management norms for new vehicles are the critical areas of improvement highlighted by the 2024 survey findings," said C S Vigneshwar, FADA president.
The survey also revealed that after-sales support and business viability remained the primary concerns raised by dealers across all segments.
In the 2W segment, FADA flagged issues such as OEMs not being supportive on buy-back of dead stock of parts and not open to dealer inputs in policy making, as the 'the biggest concerns'.
While 4-wheeler mass market dealers are more satisfied compared to last year, dealer satisfaction in the 2W and CV segments has declined.
