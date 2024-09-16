JVP vows to scrap Adani power project in Sri Lanka if voted to power

Chennai: Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), whose leader Anura Dissanayake is in the race to be Sri Lanka’s next president, has said it would cancel the wind power project awarded to Indian conglomerate Adani Group in the island’s northern region if it came to power in the September 21 elections.

Dissanayake, whose party had long been opposed to India, told a political chat show over the weekend that he will scrap the pact signed between Sri Lanka and Adani Group that envisages developing 484 megawatts of wind power in Mannar and Pooneryn in the war-ravaged region.

“Yes. We will definitely cancel it as it threatens our energy sovereignty,” Dissanayake told the chat show, responding to questions about a massive row over the project. The Sri Lankan government and Adani Energy signed the MoU earlier this year which has already run into rough weather with a bunch of petitions being filed in the country’s Supreme Court.